Mirai’s digital debut set for Oct 10 on JioHotstar

CHENNAI: JioHotstar to stream the fantasy-action film Mirai digitally from October 10 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Blending emotion, mythology, and high-octane action, Mirai offers a unique cinematic experience. The story follows a chosen warrior who must battle against fate to restore hope and balance to humanity.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Shriya Saran, with special appearances by Rana Daggubati and narration by Prabhas, the film is directed and shot by Karthik Gattamneni.

Technical highlights include editing by Sreekar Prasad, music by Gowra Hari, and production by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.