Minnal Adikudhadi, a romantic number from Double Occupancy

The star cast includes Reshma Venkatesh, Vinoth Kishan and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Aswin Kandasamy, Double Occupancy is jointly backed by ACS Arun Kumar and Khushbu Sundar, under the banners Benzz Media and Avni Movies, respectively.



A quadruple love story, the film's promo was released in February. Santhakumar Chakravarthy is the director of photography and Praveen Antony is incharge of the cuts. The promo grabbed attention for its unique concept and has increased the expectations among the fans.