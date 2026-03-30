Minnal Adikudhadi, a romantic number from Double Occupancy

On Monday, the makers of Double Occupancy unveiled the first single, Minnal Adikudhadi from the film. The romantic number features Santhosh and Samyuktha Viswanathan, set in a club. Composed by Sam CS, Aditya RK lent his vocals for the song, penned by Swetha Prabakaran.
The star cast includes Reshma Venkatesh, Vinoth Kishan and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Aswin Kandasamy, Double Occupancy is jointly backed by ACS Arun Kumar and Khushbu Sundar, under the banners Benzz Media and Avni Movies, respectively.
A quadruple love story, the film's promo was released in February. Santhakumar Chakravarthy is the director of photography and Praveen Antony is incharge of the cuts. The promo grabbed attention for its unique concept and has increased the expectations among the fans.