Mind-bending trailer for Suzhal-The Vortex Season 2 released

CHENNAI: The makers of directors Bramma and Sarjun’s Suzhal -The Vortex Season 2, featuring actors Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, have now released a new trailer for the eagerly-awaited web series, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The second season of the immensely popular web series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Prime video from February 28 this year.

Created and written by the visionary duo Pushkar and Gayatri, this season has been directed by Bramma and Sarjun and has been produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films.

The eight-episode series features an exceptionally talented cast. Apart from Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh who will be playing the lead, the series will feature Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Monisha Blessy, Rini, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Ashwini Nambiar in pivotal roles. Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran will be seen making special appearances in this season.

The second season of the award-winning series is set against the backdrop of the annual Ashtakaali festival held in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam in Tamil Nadu, where the brutal murder of a veteran activist lawyer and social worker, Chellappa (Lal), shakes the entire village to its core and casts a dark shadow reaching far beyond the village and its people.

As Sakkarai (Kathir) is tasked with solving the mysterious and unsettling crime, the ghosts of Nandini’s (Aishwarya) past continue to haunt her as she stares at an uncertain future in prison. The investigation takes both of them spiralling down a maze of deceit, secrecy, crime, conspiracy, and deaths that gets more entangled when eight young women, unconnected to each other become the primary suspects in the murder.

To solve the case and get to the truth, Sakkarai will have to navigate conspicuous motives, personal vendettas, and deeds of the past before he is consumed by the darkness of the gruesome crime.

"After the phenomenal response to the first season of Suzhal—The Vortex, we set a high bar for ourselves to ensure the audience finds the second season even more captivating," said directors Bramma and Sarjun KM.

"Pushkar and Gayatri have crafted an even more engrossing narrative, which we meticulously and creatively directed to bring to life. As Kathir and Aishwarya deliver yet another spellbinding performance, along with the stellar ensemble cast, our task as directors became much easier. We can’t wait for the audience to immerse themselves in the world of Suzhal—The Vortex once again and are confident they will find season two incredibly compelling."

"I am thrilled to reprise my role as Sub-Inspector Sakkarai in the second season of Suzhal—The Vortex, a groundbreaking series that pushed the envelope in Tamil storytelling, putting our industry on the global map, and winning national accolades. Pushkar and Gayatri are true visionaries who have crafted yet another gripping and entertaining narrative for season two. The overwhelming response from both audiences and critics to my performance and the first season was truly humbling, and I am hopeful that everyone will appreciate the second season just as much or more,” said Kathir.

Aishwarya Rajesh added, “Suzhal—The Vortex will always be one of my most rewarding and memorable projects, and I still feel overwhelmed by the love and appreciation I received for my performance in the first season of the series. Playing Nandini was a complete rollercoaster, as she went from searching for her younger sister to reliving her suppressed memories and then avenging the heinous crime committed against herself and her sister. And in season two, she isn’t free of the nightmares, as she finds herself in the middle of another unfathomable murder mystery. If season one was exciting, season two will be even more unpredictable for the audience, and I can’t wait for them to watch it when it premieres on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.”