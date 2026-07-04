Millie Bobby Brown says her ‘Enola Holmes 3’ bridal gown is inspired by her 'actual wedding dress'

In a video segment about her beauty routine for Allure, she said, "I designed the first wedding look with our amazing designers on the film. Consolata (Boyle), she's our amazing costume designer. We worked tirelessly on what that dress looked like and I took inspiration from my actual wedding dress”.

And Millie also had an influence on Enola's bridal hairstyle, though it proved tricky to pull off. She said, "I knew I wanted to do two braids, one to symbolize me, one to symbolise Tewkesbury. However, it's really hard to get that whole style in a wig. When I tell you my wig was hanging on by a thread because the weight of the bun and the braids was just trying to pull down, so it's very, very difficult to try and do that without the wig falling off constantly”.