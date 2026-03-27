Midhun Venugopal's character in Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Pallichatambi' released!

The makers, using the film's official handle on Instagram, released the first look poster of the actor and wrote, "Midhun Venugopal as Davi. In cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2026. A Film by Dijo Jose Antony. #Pallichattambi #TovinoThomas #KayaduLohar @dijojoseantony@noufalahammed @brijeesh1 @worldwidefilmsindia @cqubebrosentertainment @chakrapictures."

The film had triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs after the makers released a teaser recently.