'Michael' makes record-breaking USD 97 million in first weekend of release

The ticket sales take the film's rank as the best start of all time for a biopic, beating the record set by 2015's 'Straight Outta Compton'.

It also towered above 2018's 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which opened with USD 51 million and eventually earned USD 910 million worldwide by the end of its run.

Meanwhile, 'Michael' has also notched to become the second-biggest debut of the year, trailing behind 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', as per Variety.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, Michael features Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role.