Michael becomes highest-grossing biopic ever, surpasses Oppenheimer

Michael, the biographical drama on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, overtaking Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer at the worldwide box office.
According to Variety, the Antoine Fuqua-directed film has earned $977 million worldwide edging past Oppenheimer, which concluded its theatrical run with $975.8 million globally. The milestone also makes Michael the highest-grossing musical biopic in history, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody.
Released on April 24, the film stars Jaafar Jackson,
Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. Directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screenplay by John Logan, the biopic chronicles the legendary singer’s rise from his Jackson 5 days to global superstardom.
The film opened to a record-breaking $97 million in North America, the biggest opening weekend ever for a biopic, and has continued to draw audiences worldwide, propelling it to the top of the all-time biopic box office chart.
With its current worldwide total standing at $977 million, Michael is now closing in on the $1 billion global milestone.