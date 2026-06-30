Michael becomes highest-grossing biopic ever, surpasses Oppenheimer

According to Variety, the Antoine Fuqua-directed film has earned $977 million worldwide edging past Oppenheimer, which concluded its theatrical run with $975.8 million globally. The milestone also makes Michael the highest-grossing musical biopic in history, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody.

Released on April 24, the film stars Jaafar Jackson,

Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. Directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screenplay by John Logan, the biopic chronicles the legendary singer’s rise from his Jackson 5 days to global superstardom.