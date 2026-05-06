Met gala 2026: where fashion became living art

Indian celebrities, in particular, made a striking impression. Film producer-director Karan Johar marked his Met Gala debut with a culturally rich tribute, wearing an ensemble inspired by the legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma, a look that fused cinematic drama with classical Indian artistry. Isha Ambani stunned in a luxurious saree by Gaurav Gupta, intricately embroidered and adorned with 1,800 carats of diamonds, paired with a sculptural cape that added a contemporary edge. Meanwhile, designer Manish Malhotra opted for a sharply tailored black bandhgala, elevated by an architectural cape that notably carried the names of the artisans behind the couture, an understated yet powerful nod to craftsmanship.

Global icons also rose to the occasion. Beyoncé and Rihanna delivered their signature high-impact fashion moments, while Emma Chamberlain and Colman Domingo brought distinct, art-forward interpretations to the theme. Emerging names like Ejae added fresh energy to the evening, proving that the Met Gala continues to evolve as a space where established icons and new voices coexist. Together, the night reaffirmed the Met Gala’s status not just as a fashion event, but as a celebration of imagination, where garments are not merely worn, but experienced as art in motion.