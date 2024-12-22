Mental Manadhil by GV Prakash, Selvaraghavan starts with pooja

CHENNAI: Helmed by Selvaraghavan, GV Prakash Kumar is headlining Mental Manadhil. On Sunday, the film was launched with a pooja ceremony. Madhuri is set to play the female lead.

A few days ago, the makers announced the film with the first-look poster, featuring the quirky look of GV Prakash. GVP is donning the producer’s hat, under the banner, Parallel Universe Pictures. He will also score the music for this film. Arun Radhakrishnan will handle the camera. Other details regarding Mental Manadhil are kept under wraps.

Earlier, GVP composed music for Selva’s Aayirathil Oruvan and Mayakkam Enna. Apart from this, GV Prakash has Kingston in the pipeline as an actor. Recently, he celebrated the milestone of his 100th film as a music composer with Sudha Kongara’s upcoming untitled film. The project stars Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa in prominent roles.