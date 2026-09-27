Meiyazhagan clocks two years; makers unveil unseen ending

The clip begins with the film’s title appearing on a black screen before showing Arvind Swamy’s character arriving at Karthi’s house , asking him to come out. The scene then reveals Karthi’s response, with his character Urulai screaming “Athaan " a moment where Meiyazhagan rushes to hug Arul Arvind Swamy) after calling him Atthaan. The post also includes the script page for the ending, which describes the title disappearing into darkness, the sound of a door latch opening, and Arul embracing Meiyazhagan.

The moment offers a glimpse of the emotional conclusion of the C Prem Kumar directorial. Meiyazhagan was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. The film follows Arulmozhi Varman, who returns to his hometown after 22 years and reconnects with a relative, setting off an emotional journey of memories, relationships, and self-discovery. The film also stars Sri Divya, Rajkiran, and Devadarshini, among others.