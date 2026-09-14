Meghna Gulzar on the grey areas of law in Daayra

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, whose upcoming crime thriller Daayra stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, says the law can be interpreted and manipulated depending on the circumstances. She describes this grey area as the fulcrum of the film.
Speaking during the film’s promotions in Mumbai, Meghna was asked whether working on Daayra made her reflect on how differently the law can work in different situations. “It happens every day in life. The law can be interpreted and manipulated and twisted and adhered to. And people do all of it all the time. And that is actually what is the fulcrum of Daayra,” she said.
The film is billed as a socially grounded crime thriller and features Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power and systemic grey zones.
“Someone can completely toe the line of the law and stay within its boundaries. And you can also completely manipulate the loopholes in the law and yet stay within its boundaries. Both are possible,” Meghna added. Produced by Vineet Jain under the Junglee Pictures banner, Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.