Meghna Gulzar on the grey areas of law in Daayra

Speaking during the film’s promotions in Mumbai, Meghna was asked whether working on Daayra made her reflect on how differently the law can work in different situations. “It happens every day in life. The law can be interpreted and manipulated and twisted and adhered to. And people do all of it all the time. And that is actually what is the fulcrum of Daayra,” she said.

The film is billed as a socially grounded crime thriller and features Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power and systemic grey zones.