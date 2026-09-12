Meesaya Murukku 2 trailer blends love, gaana music and true stories

The trailer establishes Gaana music as an important part of the film’s identity, exploring how the genre finds its place across generations. “Music is an emotion. How can it be controlled?” asks one of the dialogues, setting the tone for a story that appears to explore the freedom and emotional power of music.

Moving between the past and present, the trailer also establishes Meesaya Murukku 2 as a story of love. It offers glimpses of the three female leads Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar and Ramya Ranganathan.