Meesaya Murukku 2 trailer blends love, gaana music and true stories

CHENNAI: The trailer of Hiphop Tamizha’s upcoming Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2 offers a glimpse into a story that moves between the olden days and the modern era, while placing gaana music at the centre of its narrative.
The trailer establishes Gaana music as an important part of the film’s identity, exploring how the genre finds its place across generations. “Music is an emotion. How can it be controlled?” asks one of the dialogues, setting the tone for a story that appears to explore the freedom and emotional power of music.
Moving between the past and present, the trailer also establishes Meesaya Murukku 2 as a story of love. It offers glimpses of the three female leads Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar and Ramya Ranganathan.
Alongside its musical and romantic elements, the trailer packs in action, humour and drama. The film also states that its story is based on several true stories.
Hiphop Tamizha, who has directed the film, also serves as its music director and lyricist. The cast includes Hiphop Tamizha, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Baskar, Harshath Khan, Nassar and Karunas.
Produced by Khushbu Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Movies and Benzz Media Pvt Ltd. Meesaya Murukku 2 is set to hit the screens on September 25.