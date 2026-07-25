Meesaya Murukku 2 set for September 25 release

Making the announcement on social media, production house Avni Cinemax wrote, “No more waiting. No more guessing. September 25. #Meesaya Murukku2 is coming to theatres worldwide. Get ready for the celebration. See you all on the big screen.”

The sequel has generated considerable buzz ever since its teaser was unveiled earlier this year. Set in the 1980s, the film follows the journey of a gaana singer and musician who dares to challenge established classical musicians from celebrated musical families, taking on both tradition and privilege through his passion for music.