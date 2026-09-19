Meesaya Murukku 2 is a global story about musicians: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

CHENNAI: Actor, director and music composer Hiphop Tamizha Adhi says his upcoming film Meesaya Murukku 2, which is set to release worldwide on September 25, is a broader story about musicians, their struggles and their dreams.
Speaking at a pre-release event, Adhi, who has directed the film and plays the lead, explained how the sequel differs from the first part. “Meesaya Murukku was a biopic based on my own life. But Meesaya Murukku 2 is a much broader and more universal story. It is a global story about music, musicians and the lives they lead. It explores the dreams, struggles, journeys and emotions of people who choose music as their way of life,” he said.
The film also focuses on Gana musicians and artistes, whose songs often draw from their personal experiences and struggles.
“The film becomes an important record of Gana artistes who express their struggles, experiences and journeys through songs and make a living through their art. Their stories and the world they come from are an important part of this film,” Adhi said.
The sequel also features a new father character. In the first film, late actor Vivek played Adhi’s father. Speaking about his absence, Adhi said, “No one can ever fill the place of the late Vivek sir, who played my father in the first part. However, Meesaya Murukku 2 moves through three different time periods, and there is a very important father character in this story as well. I felt that Baba Bhaskar Master was the right person for this role.”
Adhi said Baba Bhaskar was initially hesitant about taking up the role but eventually agreed after trusting his vision for the character.
“He was slightly hesitant initially, but he trusted me and went ahead with the role. He has performed extremely well. I genuinely believe that after this film, he will earn a significant place in Tamil cinema as an actor,” he said.
The film also introduces Ketika Sharma as Laila Singh, a dancer who travels to Chennai from Punjab. The story brings together music, dance, ambition and love, while exploring the lives of people who choose art as their profession.