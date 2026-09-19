Meesaya Murukku 2 is a global story about musicians: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

Speaking at a pre-release event, Adhi, who has directed the film and plays the lead, explained how the sequel differs from the first part. “Meesaya Murukku was a biopic based on my own life. But Meesaya Murukku 2 is a much broader and more universal story. It is a global story about music, musicians and the lives they lead. It explores the dreams, struggles, journeys and emotions of people who choose music as their way of life,” he said.

The film also focuses on Gana musicians and artistes, whose songs often draw from their personal experiences and struggles.

“The film becomes an important record of Gana artistes who express their struggles, experiences and journeys through songs and make a living through their art. Their stories and the world they come from are an important part of this film,” Adhi said.