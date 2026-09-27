Meesaya Murukku 2 review: Aadhi takes on gatekeepers

Yogi Babu and Vijay Varadharajan add to the humour. Vijay Varadharajan’s character speaks in a distinctly Tamil Brahmin dialect. While the comic treatment may work for some viewers, the portrayal could also be uncomfortable for members of the community.

The portions featuring Kethika Sharma provide some lighter moments, while the already popular ‘Aura 10/10’ is placed effectively. Towards the end of the first half, the film introduces a third version of Aadhi. Set in 1997, Tiger Shiva, played by Aadhi himself, leads an action sequence that takes the film to the interval. The second half brings in the present-day Das, played by Karunas, to narrate the flashback.

The film eventually reveals a story about three generations of musicians who have struggled against the same barriers. Das, the gaana singer of the previous generation, could not get the recognition he deserved because he lacked opportunities. His son Shiva, who performed in orchestras, also failed to make it big. Jeeva, the third generation, inherits their talent and unfinished dream.