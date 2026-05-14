Meera Kathiravan's 'Habeebi' cleared for release with a 'U' certificate

The director had further said, "After auditioning her, it was wonderful to see the encouragement from her family and her immense passion for acting. At that time, she had completed work on her Malayalam debut ‘Prakasham Paravatte’, which hadn’t been released yet.

Once she joined us, she impressed everyone on set. Since the role relied heavily on expressions and body language rather than dialogues, we were initially curious about how she would handle it. But she delivered a beautiful performance. Everyone who has watched the film has been appreciating her work. Now, the grand success of her films like ‘Joe’ and ‘Aan Paavam Polladhadhu’ has added even more strength and reach to 'Habeebi'.”