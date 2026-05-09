Meenakshi Chaudhary to pair with Karthi in Kalyan Shankar’s next; shoot begins

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the project is produced by Sithara Entertainments, with Yogi Babu in a key role.

Kalyan Shankar made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Mad(2023) and later directed its sequel Mad Square(2025).

Meenakshi Chaudhary was last seen in the Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju(2026) and The GOAT(2024), and will next be seen in Vrushakarma.