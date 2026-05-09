Meenakshi Chaudhary to pair with Karthi in Kalyan Shankar’s next; shoot begins

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi has begun work on a new film directed by Telugu filmmaker Kalyan Shankar, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead. The film was launched with a pooja at Ramoji Film City.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the project is produced by Sithara Entertainments, with Yogi Babu in a key role.
Kalyan Shankar made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Mad(2023) and later directed its sequel Mad Square(2025).
Meenakshi Chaudhary was last seen in the Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju(2026) and The GOAT(2024), and will next be seen in Vrushakarma.
With this new combination coming together, expectations around the film have increased among fans.
Karthi, who has established himself across genres including romance, action and commercial cinema, recently appeared in Va Vaathiyar(2026), which received mixed reviews.
He is currently working on Sardar 2, Marshal and Kaithi 2.