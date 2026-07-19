Matter of pride for state: CM Vijay on National Award winners from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday congratulated artists from the state's film industry for bagging 10 honours at the 72nd National Film Awards.
In an official release, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for the state that the Tamil film fraternity secured major wins across various categories for films released in 2024.
The awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday night.
Extending his greetings to the winners, Vijay lauded actor-director Dhanush, whose directorial venture 'Raayan' won the award for best Tamil film. Dhanush also earned a special mention for best actor for his performance in 'Captain Miller'.
The CM congratulated the team of 'Amaran', which swept three key categories. Rajkumar Periasamy won best director, R Kalaivanan secured best editing and G V Prakash Kumar bagged the award for best background music.
The official release further highlighted the achievements of the film 'Maharaja,' which saw Anal Arasu winning best stunt choreography and Sachana Namidass securing the best supporting actress honour.
Other notable winners from the state included Suren G, who received a special mention in audiography for the film 'Meiyazhagan', and T S Hariharasudhan, who won best sound design for the short film 'Blue'.
Wishing the fraternity continued success, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the Tamil film industry would bring home many more such accolades in the future.