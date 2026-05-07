‘Matka King’ bets for another round with season 2

MUMBAI: The recently released streaming series ‘Matka King’, which stars Vijay Varma in the lead, is set to return with its 2nd season.The makers of the series took to their social media on Thursday, and shared that the 2nd season of the series is in development following the massive success of season 1. The series is set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, and offers a gripping narrative of ambition, power, and identity.