Master Plan to go on floors in April

CHENNAI: Known for his performance in Kuttram Pudhithu, Tharun Vijay is gearing up for his next film. Titled Master Plan, the film was launched with a traditional pooja on Tuesday. S Hari Uthra is helming the upcoming film.
Five Star Kathiresan and PL Thenappan took part in the launch ceremony. The star cast includes Chayadevi, Divya Jagath, Appukutty, Cool Suresh and Sendrayan, among others.
The story revolves around how the lead characters are getting affected by politicians and how they survive the same. The director is setting the narrative in a humourous tone.
Backed by Uthra Productions and DJ International, the film will go on floors in April.
The shooting is scheduled to take place in Villupuram, Theni, Madurai, Senji and Dindigul.
Set in a rural backdrop, Master Plan will have music by AJ Ali Mirsat.
Abi Advik is the cinematographer, while Prashanth is taking care of the cuts.