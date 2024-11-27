‘Mask is key element in Vikkatakavi’

CHENNAI: Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri web series recently premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India, Goa. Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash play the lead roles in the Zee5 Original series.

The cast and crew including director Pradeep Maddali and writer Teja Desharaj graced the red carpet and watched the show for the first time in a packed auditorium. Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash were spotted wearing a mask throughout the red carpet and premiere. When asked about their choice to wear the mask, the leading actors explained, “The mask is a key element of Vikkatakavi’s plot as the series centers around a hazardous smoke released into the air that endangers the villagers. So, we wore masks to draw attention towards the unique storyline of our show.”

Telangana’s first-ever detective series, Vikkatakavi, is a gripping period thriller that unravels the region’s rich history against the backdrop of Amaragiri, a province on the brink of being submerged. The story follows Ramakrishna, a detective drawn into a perplexing mystery. As Ramakrishna investigates, he discovers a web of secrets tied to a historical conspiracy, political scheming, and the tragic death of the king’s son. Each revelation peels back layers of Amaragiri’s shadowed past, exposing truths far darker than anyone imagined.

Vikkatakavi is all set to stream on Zee5 from today.