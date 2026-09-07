Mary Kom and Aamrapali Dubey to Mahhi Vij and Qazi Tauqeer: Bigg Boss 20 welcomes contestants to ‘Vardaan’ house

With a diverse line-up of contestants stepping into the house, viewers can expect emotions to run high, friendships to be tested and drama to unfold at every turn. Superstar host Salman Khan welcomed the 17 contestants for Bigg Boss Season 20, introducing them in his own distinct manner.

The contestant lineup brings together an eclectic mix of champions, actors, digital creators, musicians, and rising personalities. While boxing legend Mary Kom brings an unparalleled sporting pedigree, Aamrapali Dubey and Uditi Singh bring their established screen presence and strong fan followings.