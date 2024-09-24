Marvel Teases High-Octane Action in ‘Thunderbolts’ Official Trailer

WASHINGTON: Marvel Studios has unveiled the eagerly awaited trailer for Thunderbolts, set to debut in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Hannah John-Kamen.

The story revolves around a group of morally complex characters recruited by the government for covert missions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer begins with Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova, struggling with feelings of emptiness despite her perilous career as an assassin.

In a poignant reunion with her father, Alexei (played by David Harbour), Yelena reflects on her unfulfilled life. As the action intensifies, Yelena finds herself in the company of some of Marvel's most infamous antiheroes.

"Everyone here has done bad things... So, someone wants us gone," she ominously tells her teammates, including John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The stakes rise as they realize they are being hunted by a mysterious adversary. “This could get messy,” Yelena warns, echoing the film's tagline, "Careful Who You Assemble."

The trailer also introduces Lewis Pullman’s Bob and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Val, who brings together this unlikely team of antiheroes facing dangerous challenges.

The movie experienced delays due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes, resulting in a revised release date. Geraldine Viswanathan stepped in for Ayo Edebiri, and Lewis Pullman replaced Steven Yeun due to scheduling conflicts.

Produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, with Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers, Thunderbolts promises a thrilling mix of action, dark humor, and layered characters, making it a compelling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.