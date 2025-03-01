Marvel Studios' antihero ensemble movie 'Thunderbolts' to release in India on May 1

NEW DELHI: Marvel Studios film "Thunderbolts", about a team of antiheroes and supervillains, will be released in India a day early on May 1.

The movie, featuring an ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is scheduled to make its debut globally on May 2.

In India, the Jake Schreier-directed film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jake Schreier of Paper Towns fame will direct the film, which is scheduled for release in July 2025. In the Marvel Comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

"Thunderbolts" is about an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stan), Red Guardian (Harbour), Ghost (John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Kurylenko), and John Walker (Russell).

"After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

"Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?" read the official plotline.

The cast also includes newcomers Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Pierce.

The movie is produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.