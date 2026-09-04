Marriage shouldn't mean only women adjust, say 'Pyaar Prema Kalyanam' actors

Megghana, who plays Pavithra, a social media influencer, said the film treats a potentially sensitive premise with humour rather than turning it into a message-driven social drama.

"He (Elan) doesn't make it a social issue, but treats it in a very humorous way," she said, adding that the idea of a woman asking her husband to move in with her family "should have been normalised long ago".

"Nowadays I think men and women have become extremely understanding because they recognise each other. I somehow feel it's more vocal right now. In Indian households, women are told to adjust and compromise, right? That doesn't happen at all nowadays because women also are very much financially independent, and things have changed. So I think this film happened because we all know that objectively people will relate to it," she added.

Elan, who also directed the 2024 hit "Star", said the story, written by Mumbai-based writer Nivedita Pohankar, was originally shared with him in casual conversation before he encouraged her to develop it into a script.

"The reason why I wanted to make this movie was to show the perspective of the women rather than showing what a man goes through. That's not the point of the movie. This is strictly a movie to advocate what women have been going through for centuries. So I resonated with the script very well, and I had no questions over it," he added.

Megghana said the film makes the case that homemaking is not tied to gender.

"Irrespective of the gender, anybody can be a homemaker. We made it like a housewife, but I felt it could be a house husband also. One should not be ashamed of being a house husband or working inside the house. I think we just have to break that conditioning."

"Pyaar Prema Kalyanam" marks Elan's acting debut and he credited his team, including "shadow director" Harish and cinematographer Ganesh, for allowing him to focus on his performance while directing.

"Everybody literally helped me out, so I'm very grateful for them. Before shooting, we made sure that everything was clear to everyone so that I didn't need to worry about my acting part on the floor. So they took care of it very well, and that made things easier for me," he said.

Elan said the praise from filmmaker Vetrimaaran for his acting was among the best responses he has received for the film.

"What else can I ask for? He's someone who believes that acting is so important. Getting a compliment from him is the best compliment I got for this movie," he said.

Megghana, whose earlier credits include "Pitta Kathalu" and "Kudumbasthan", said she continues to look for well-written roles and considers her craft a work in progress with each project.