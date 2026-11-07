Marketing cannot fix a badly made film, says Aditi Rao Hydar

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Parivarik ManuRanjan, has shared her views on the current trends in film marketing and the growing use of modern promotional tools.
The actress spoke alongside her co-star Pankaj Tripathi during the film's promotional activities. Drawing a parallel between filmmaking and cooking, she said that garnishing alone cannot salvage a badly made dish. According to her, filmmakers must focus on telling a good story, while marketing and promotions can help enhance the content.
"I have not learned filmmaking, but I feel that making a film is like preparing food. If we do not use the right ingredients or give a recipe, be it khichdi or biryani, the time and attention it deserves, it will not turn out well. You will reject it after a few bites, irrespective of how it is presented. The work we do, what we create, is an art form. We are part of an artistic industry, so we should bring artistry into our work while making a film,” she said.
"We must love our film and our story. We must love our actors and know why we have cast them and how we are presenting them. There were so many visionaries before us who believed in their convictions. No matter who said, 'This won't work' or 'This will work', they followed their own convictions. I wish we would continue making films like that. I really, really pray and wish for it because I love this field. It is a very, very beautiful field. And with marketing, if we don't put love into the film, we cannot fix it,” added Aditi.
"First, we have to make it really well, and then we have to sell it. You taste it, you love it and you come back for more. A good story will eventually find its audience. Even if a good story does not work at the time of its release, it will have a long shelf life," she concluded. Parivarik ManuRanjan is set to premiere on SonyLIV on November 13.