Marketing cannot fix a badly made film, says Aditi Rao Hydar

"We must love our film and our story. We must love our actors and know why we have cast them and how we are presenting them. There were so many visionaries before us who believed in their convictions. No matter who said, 'This won't work' or 'This will work', they followed their own convictions. I wish we would continue making films like that. I really, really pray and wish for it because I love this field. It is a very, very beautiful field. And with marketing, if we don't put love into the film, we cannot fix it,” added Aditi.

"First, we have to make it really well, and then we have to sell it. You taste it, you love it and you come back for more. A good story will eventually find its audience. Even if a good story does not work at the time of its release, it will have a long shelf life," she concluded. Parivarik ManuRanjan is set to premiere on SonyLIV on November 13.