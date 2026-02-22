Mark Ruffalo questions James Cameron's stand on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal

The exchange began after Cameron, director of the blockbuster 'Avatar' franchise, wrote to Senator Mike Lee, chair of the Senate subcommittee on antitrust, warning that a Netflix takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery would be "disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business," as quoted by Variety.

Cameron argued that such a deal would threaten cinema halls and jobs across the United States.

Responding on Instagram Threads, Ruffalo questioned whether Cameron's opposition was consistent. "So... the next question to Mr Cameron should be this," Ruffalo wrote, adding, "'Are you also against the monopolization that a Paramount acquisition would create? Or is it just that of Netflix?'"