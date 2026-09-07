Mari Selvaraj’s Manjanathi shoot begins

CHENNAI: The shoot of Mari Selvaraj’s sixth directorial, Manjanathi, began on September 7 following a pooja ceremony, with music composer Ilaiyaraaja attending the launch.
Priyanka Mohan and Kayadu Lohar are playing the lead roles, with Kathir, Sandy Master, Vidhu and Poornima Ravi also part of the cast.
Rahul R, who was seen in Mari’s Vaazhai, and newcomer Raghavi are also acting in the film.
Mari shared pictures from the launch on X and thanked Ilaiyaraaja. “Our eternal gratitude and love to our music genius who has inaugurated the days of Manjanathi from today!!” he wrote.
Mari has written and directed the film, which is produced by Sushant Prasad and Divya Mari Selvaraj.
Harsh Lalwani is the co-producer, while Ezhil Arasu K and Selva RK are handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.