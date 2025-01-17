‘Marco’ becomes first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over Rs 100 crore

CHENNAI: Director Haneef Adeni’s explosive action entertainer ‘Marco’ has now become the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over a whopping Rs 100 crore, its makers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Shareef Muhammad for Cubes Entertainments, the film features Unni Mukundan in the lead. It was released for Christmas and literally set the cash registers ringing.

The film has come in for praise from various quarters with actress Sshivada being the latest to congratulate Unni Mukundan and the film unit on their success.

Taking to Instagram, Sshivada, wrote, “Finally, I got the chance to watch Marco on the big screen, and this is my late, late appreciation post for my dear friend @iamunnimukundan . I’m so happy that I didn’t miss this movie in the theatre!

“I couldn’t be more proud and happy for you, Unni. Seeing you grow into the star you are today and watching your dreams come true right before my eyes fills my heart with immense joy. You’ve worked so hard to reach this point, and it’s truly inspiring. Ways to go Mr Vonvera.”

The actress also congratulated director Haneef Adeni for his film, saying, “Congratulations to the director, @haneef_adeni for crafting such an excellent movie – the making was truly commendable. The stunt sequences, in particular, were a standout and left me in awe! A big shoutout to the producer @sherifvr1 as well, for backing such brilliant projects that elevate Malayalam cinema on a pan-Indian level. Kudos to the entire team of Marco for delivering such a phenomenal movie. For those who haven’t watched it yet ,Don’t miss it in theatres near you.”

Apart from Unni Mukundan, ‘Marco’ also features Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh among others. The film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and music by Ravi Basrur.