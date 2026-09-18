Marathi film 'Gondhal' is India's pick for Oscars 2027

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple. The film was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama "Homebound" for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations.

"Ghondal" is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were "Court (2015), "Harishchandrachi Factory" (2009), "Shwaas" (2005).

No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.