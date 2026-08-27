Manoj Bajpayee's 'Last Man in Tower' to hit theatres on September 11

Dutta features as Mrs Puri, whose hopes and choices come into conflict with his, while Irani essays a pivotal role.

The film explores community, family, compromise and the choices people make when an opportunity to change their lives comes their way.

Rekhi said bringing the film to life was a fulfilling experience, particularly the opportunity to see Bajpayee and Irani share the screen for the first time.

"The most rewarding part has been witnessing the power of Manoj and Boman - two giants of cinema - working together for the first time in this film. Divya brings an incredible depth and emotional strength to the ensemble," he said.

Rekhi described "Last Man in Tower" as a story about holding on to community and family through turbulent times, saying its themes have become increasingly relevant.

Daggubati, who produced the film and founded Spirit Media, said the story's appeal lay in the way it found universal questions in the lives of a specific group of people.

"What drew us to it was how naturally it finds something universal in the lives of a very specific group of people. There is something very compelling about the way it explores the choices we make and the things we hold on to," he said.

The crew also includes Juhi Chaturvedi, the acclaimed screenwriter of "Piku" and "October" who has penned the dialogues, and composer Govind Vasantha, the man who gave music to films such as "96" and "Meiyazhagan".

Besides Daggubati, the film is produced by Rekhi, Guneet Dogra and Pratiksha Rao.