Manoj Bajpayee talks about 20-take directorial approach for Despatch

CHENNAI: Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in Despatch has been garnering positive reviews. Speaking about director Kanu Behl’s perfectionism, Manoj shares, “Some of the shots in the movie were exceptionally good, and that’s all because of Kanu Behl.

He’s someone who doesn’t get satisfied before 40 takes. There was a joke floating around on set that he only warms up for the shoot after 20 takes. Imagine doing 20 takes—it took a toll on my lower back. It was not easy. Even the assistant director and the girls standing there were feeling bad and advising me on what balm I should use for my lower back.”

In Despatch, veteran crime journalist Joy Bag, played by Manoj Bajpayee, struggles to remain relevant as the news industry rapidly shifts to digital. While chasing a major scoop on the 2G and property builder scams, Joy stumbles upon a much larger conspiracy. Despatch is currently streaming on ZEE5.