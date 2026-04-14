Manju Warrier recalls bike trip with Ajith

CHENNAI: Actor Manju Warrier shared her memorable experience of going on a bike trip with Ajith Kumar during a college promotional event for her upcoming film Mr X.
The spy action film, directed by Manu Anand, features Arya, Gautham Karthik and R Sarathkumar in key roles and is set to release on April 17.
Speaking at the event, Manju Warrier described the ride with Ajith as an unforgettable life experience beyond the screen. “After that journey, I went back, got my driving licence and even bought a bike,” she said.
Highlighting the value of travel, she added that such experiences help people understand life better. “Travel is something everyone should do. When you observe the world around you, you realise your problems are not as big as they seem. It makes you more grounded and calm,” she said.