Manju Warrier recalls bike trip with Ajith

The spy action film, directed by Manu Anand, features Arya, Gautham Karthik and R Sarathkumar in key roles and is set to release on April 17.

Speaking at the event, Manju Warrier described the ride with Ajith as an unforgettable life experience beyond the screen. “After that journey, I went back, got my driving licence and even bought a bike,” she said.