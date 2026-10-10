Manjima Mohan returns to practising Bharatanatyam; regrets having let go of the beautiful art form for so long!

The actress, who posted a graceful dancing clip of hers on Instagram, wrote, "My amma introduced me to Bharatanatyam when I was six, being a trained dancer herself. I did my first arangetram in Guruvayoor when I was around 10 and continued learning until college. And then somehow life happened and almost 10 years went by without me practising."

She went on to say, "I did semi-classical dancing in between but always hesitated to go back to Bharatanatyam because I was so out of practice. So this is a small attempt after a really long time and I had almost forgotten how much I loved doing this. I do regret letting go of such a beautiful art form for so long but I am so happy to be finding my way back to it. Here's to many more!"