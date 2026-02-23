Manipuri film 'Boong' wins BAFTA for Best Children's and Family Film, Dharmendra remembered

There were other India moments too that stood out at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards held on Sunday evening. As singer Jessie Ware performed the poignant "The Way We Were", the late actor Dharmendra was honoured in the In Memoriam section. Actor Alia Bhatt turned presenter for Best Film not in English Language category.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, "Boong" revolves around a young boy in search of his absent father who he wants to bring to surprise his mother. It was the only Indian film nominated at the awards.

Last year, Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" was nominated but didn't win.

"Boong", starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, beat international competition from other nominees "Lilo and Stitch", "Arco" and "Zootropolis 2".

"The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach the summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return in Manipur," Lakshmipriya said in her acceptance speech about Manipur that has been going through violent ethnic clashes.