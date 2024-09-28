Manikandan to play a family man in Kudumbasthan

CHENNAI: Actor Manikandan has made a mark for himself with his performances in the films Jai Bhim, Lover, Good Night and many more. His next film is titled as Kudumbasthan. Silambarasan TR unveiled the first look of the film on Saturday.

The poster features Manikandan as a family man with loads of responsibilities, from buying household things to managing the budget. Rajeshwar Kalisamy is directing the film.

Bankrolled by S Vinoth Kumar, under the banner Cinemakaaran, Kudumbasthan has Sujith N Subramaniam handling the camera. Vaisagh is composing the tunes, while Kanna Balu takes care of the cuts.

Manikandan was last seen in Lover, alongside Sri Gouri Priya. Debutant Prabhuram Vyas helmed the film that delved into the complexities of modern day relationships.