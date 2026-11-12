Manikandan-starrer Makkal Kaavalan's makers release first single 'Ignore' from film

‘Ignore’ features vocals by Yogi B, the Malaysian rapper known as the 'Godfather of Tamil Hip-Hop', actor and singer Aditi Shankar, and Nivas K Prasanna. The song has been composed, arranged and programmed by Nivas K Prasanna, with lyrics penned by M.K. Balaji. The song, which tells the story of a police officer who is ignored and humiliated at every turn, is a rap-driven anthem that refuses to stay in its pain. The song moves constantly between hurt and resolve, as the protagonist draws his strength from the very wounds that weigh on him, and rap gives that shift its edge. A short section rooted in a ritual folk tradition brings a raw, earthy turn before the track rises again, with parai drums that lift it into defiance. It is a song of resilience and self-belief, about the moment a victim becomes the victor. Produced by Birla Studios and Pa Ranjith & Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios, Makkal Kaavalan has been written and directed by Santhosh Kumar. and makeup by Ramachandran.

