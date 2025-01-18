Manikandan hustles between money and commitment in Kudumbasthan trailer

CHENNAI: Actor Manikandan has made a mark for himself with his performances in the films Jai Bhim, Lover, Good Night and many more. The trailer of his upcoming film, Kudumbasthan, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday.

The trailer starts with the happy life of Manikandan, who plays family man in the film. But when obstacle strikes, his life takes a turn, torn apart between money and commitments. Rajeshwar Kalisamy is directing the film.

Kudumbasthan also features Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, R Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran and Jenson Dhivakar in key roles.

Bankrolled by S Vinoth Kumar, under the banner Cinemakaaran, the film has Sujith N Subramaniam handling the camera. Vaisagh is composing the tunes, while Kanna Balu takes care of the cuts. Billed to be a family-entertainer, the film is all set to hit the screens on January 24.