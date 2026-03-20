Mani Ratnam's production house announces AR Rahman as music director of Mani Ratnam's film with Vijay Sethupathi

It may be recalled that IANS had, citing sources, reported earlier that there was no truth in reports that claimed that ace director Mani Ratnam was in talks with young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar to do the film and that it was A R Rahman who would be scoring the music for this romantic entertainer.

On Friday, Madras Talkies, the production house took to its social media timelines, to make an official announcement. It wrote, "Delighted to welcome @sonymusicsouth as the audio partner for #MadrasTalkiesProduction23. #Subaskaran presents A #ManiRatnam Film. An @arrahman Musical. Produced by @LycaProductions #MadrasTalkies #IndiaTalkies. Starring @VijaySethuOffl @Sai_Pallavi92."