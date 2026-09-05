Mani Ratnam’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi gets title announcement date

The announcement was made through a new video shared by the film’s makers. The video carries the intriguing line, “Life is rarely black & white,” followed by the announcement that the title of Mani Ratnam’s next will be revealed on September 7.

The yet-to-be-titled film brings together Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi and music composer A R Rahman, making it one of the most keenly awaited Tamil projects currently in production. The film is being presented by Lyca Productions and produced by Madras Talkies.