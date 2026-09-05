Mani Ratnam’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi gets title announcement date

CHENNAI: The makers of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead, have announced that the much-awaited title of the film will be unveiled on September 7.
The announcement was made through a new video shared by the film’s makers. The video carries the intriguing line, “Life is rarely black & white,” followed by the announcement that the title of Mani Ratnam’s next will be revealed on September 7.
The yet-to-be-titled film brings together Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi and music composer A R Rahman, making it one of the most keenly awaited Tamil projects currently in production. The film is being presented by Lyca Productions and produced by Madras Talkies.
The project was officially announced in March, with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi confirmed as the lead actors and AR Rahman on board as composer. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the film has generated considerable interest around its combination of talent. Vijay Sethupathi is reuniting with Mani Ratnam after their collaboration in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, while this marks Sai Pallavi’s first film with the filmmaker.
The film has already begun shooting, with portions filmed in Kolkata. Recent behind-the-scenes pictures from a shoot on the Howrah Bridge had also sparked comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi’s earlier romantic drama 96, although the makers have not revealed whether the new film is a romance or disclosed details of its plot.
The technical crew includes cinematographer PC Sreeram.
With the title now set to be revealed on September 7, the announcement is expected to offer the first major clue about Mani Ratnam’s latest directorial venture.