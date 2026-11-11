Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam to release worldwide on January 29

CHENNAI: Director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, will release worldwide in theatres on January 29, 2027. The makers announced the release date on Tuesday through a new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi and two girl children.
The film also features Kannada actor Chaitra J Achar in a key role. Music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, marking another collaboration between the composer and Mani Ratnam.
Inji Vellam is presented by Subaskaran and produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The technical crew includes cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, editor A Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sharmishta Roy, choreographer Brinda Gopal and stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
The film marks Vijay Sethupathi’s reunion with Mani Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Further details about the plot and the characters are yet to be revealed.