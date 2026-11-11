Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam to release worldwide on January 29

The film also features Kannada actor Chaitra J Achar in a key role. Music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, marking another collaboration between the composer and Mani Ratnam.

Inji Vellam is presented by Subaskaran and produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The technical crew includes cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, editor A Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sharmishta Roy, choreographer Brinda Gopal and stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.