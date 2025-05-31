Mani Ratnam’s film with STR, Rukmini to go on floors this year

CHENNAI: It looks like there are quite a few changes in Mani Ratnam’s next film after Thug Life. Having said that, there could be a change in Silambarasan TR’s current lineup of projects as well. Yes, while there were quite a few speculations that Mani Ratnam’s next would feature debutants and will be a story revolving around teenage friendship there were also reports doing the rounds that the director might cast STR in his next in a fresh script.

It is now confirmed that Silambarasan and Rukmini Vasanth have been finalised to play the lead roles in a film. While sources tell DT Next that it is too early to talk about the genre, they have confirmed to us that the movie is all set to go on floors later this year. “There is no clarity yet on whether it will be STR 52 or much before that. But the project will certainly go on floors this year,” added the source.

This will be the actor’s third collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Thug Life. This will also be Rukmini’s third Tamil film after Ace and Madharasi. Another update from this project is that the film will be bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. “Lyca Productions are in talks to co-produce the film and there will be a confirmation on that after the release of Thug Life,” the source remarked. Thug Life will see Silambarasan sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Naasar, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami among others in important roles.

As of now, STR has allocated dates for his 49th film that will be directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and produced by Dawn Pictures. Since Dawn Pictures has been going through production hurdles after the recent ED raids at producer Aakash Baskaran house and office, there has been no official announcement on STR 49’s shoot.