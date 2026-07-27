Mani Ratnam starts shooting with Sai Pallavi, VJS on Howrah Bridge

Pictures and videos circulating on social media show the acclaimed director filming a sequence featuring the lead pair on the landmark bridge, drawing the attention of locals and cinema enthusiasts. The shoot has generated considerable buzz online, with fans sharing glimpses from the location.

In one of the visuals, Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a casual look while Sai Pallavi appears in a simple rust-coloured outfit, Mani Ratnam was also spotted supervising the shoot alongside his crew.