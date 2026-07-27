Mani Ratnam starts shooting with Sai Pallavi, VJS on Howrah Bridge

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has reportedly begun shooting key portions of his upcoming film in Kolkata, with actors Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi being spotted on the iconic Howrah Bridge.
Pictures and videos circulating on social media show the acclaimed director filming a sequence featuring the lead pair on the landmark bridge, drawing the attention of locals and cinema enthusiasts. The shoot has generated considerable buzz online, with fans sharing glimpses from the location.
In one of the visuals, Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a casual look while Sai Pallavi appears in a simple rust-coloured outfit, Mani Ratnam was also spotted supervising the shoot alongside his crew.
While the makers are yet to officially reveal details about the film's title or storyline, the Kolkata schedule has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see the celebrated filmmaker collaborate with Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi.
The production has largely been kept under wraps, with the team maintaining secrecy around the project. More official updates on the cast, title and release plans are expected in the coming months.