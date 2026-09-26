Mani Ratnam calls Karthik Subbaraj a special talent, praises Dorothy

Speaking about Karthik, Mani Ratnam said, “Karthik is a very very special talent. He is a big advantage and a major boon for the Tamil industry. We have so many young, promising directors, and Karthik is the leader of the pack.”Praising the film’s technical aspects, Mani Ratnam added, “Dorothy is a very special film. His film language is excellent and very impressive. I am envious of his control over the language, over the shots, the technique and everything. When Ilaiyaraaja's music is added to it, it really becomes something very special.”

Starring Rishikanth, Sananth and Keerthy Suresh, “Dorothy” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The film hit theatres worldwide on Friday.