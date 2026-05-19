'Mandavetti' director Saranraj: Komalee Prasad brought an honesty to her character that moved the entire team

Sources in the know say that Komalee plays a character that is layered with vulnerability, rage, suffering and mysticism. It was a character that demanded emotional surrender, physical endurance and a willingness to step into deeply unfamiliar emotional terrain.

Director Saranraj Senthilkumar disclosed, “From the very beginning, I knew 'Mandavetti' needed an actress who could carry extraordinary emotional depth while also embodying fearlessness. Komalee Prasad did not merely perform the role, she lived through the emotional and physical intensity the character demanded. There were moments of extreme exhaustion, emotionally draining sequences and physically demanding situations, but her sincerity and commitment never wavered."