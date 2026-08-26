'Mandaadi' teaser: Soori plays a sailor with grit

Taking to its X timeline, R S Infotainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A never seen before sports action drama from the heart of the ocean. The Spectacular #MANDAADI teaser out now. In worldwide theatres from September 10th. #MandaadiOnSept10th Starring @sooriofficial & #Suhas."

The teaser released begins with sailors preparing their boats for a race. Sathyaraj's voice is heard in the background saying, "We are not keeping the competition alive and kicking. It's the competition that is keeping us alive and kicking."