Manchu Manoj tells 'David Reddy' director: Keep roaring, keep creating!

It may be recalled that on Friday, the actor had announced that Ukrainian model and actress Maria Riabhoshapka would play the female lead in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Clara Whitmore in the film.

Actor Manchu Manoj, who accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka, took to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post.

He wrote, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."