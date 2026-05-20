Manchu Manoj comes onboard Nandamuri Balakrishna–Gopichand Malineni’s #NBK111

The announcement, which has come on the birthday of actor Manchu Manoj, has created tremendous excitement across the industry, with fans already calling it one of the biggest casting coups in recent times.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, who previously delivered the blockbuster 'Veera Simha Reddy' with Balakrishna, #NBK111 is already among the most awaited Telugu films currently in production.

Mounted on a grand scale, the film promises a larger-than-life mass entertainer with powerful character arcs and high-octane moments.