Manasi Parekh’s next Gujarati production ‘Mitrata’ to release on September 25

Manasi shared the poster of the film, which is produced by the actress and her husband Parthiv Gohil under their banner Soul Sutra Studios. The first look featured three friends shaking hands by the beach.

It also mentioned: “Friendship ni lovestory.”

Directed by Oneel Karnik, the film stars Deep Vaidya, Viraj Ghelani and Vishal Parekh.

In the caption section of Instagram, Manasi mentioned that ‘Mitrata’ is the next film after their previous productions such as Golkeri, Kutch express, Jhamkudi, Shubhchintak and Laalo.