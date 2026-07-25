Man accused of watching leaked ‘Jana Nayagan’ gets anticipatory bail

Justice C Kumarappan observed that the sole allegation against the petitioner was that he had viewed the pirated version of the movie, with no overt act attributed to him.

The court noted that the final report had already been filed in the case and co-accused persons had been granted bail. It further noted that the alleged incident occurred on April 11, 2026, and the petitioner, who was initially not treated as an accused, had assisted in the probe.